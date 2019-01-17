LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a Louisville man accused of dealing the drugs that killed someone.
Eric Carson was indicted back in October. Several months before, police say he gave a man heroin that was laced with fentanyl. That man overdosed and died.
When officers later searched Carson's apartment in Middletown, they found about a kilogram of heroin, fentanyl and some cash.
Carson was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. He's been on the run since he was indicted in October.
If you know where he may be, you're asked to call the local U.S. Marshall's Office at (502)-588-8000.
