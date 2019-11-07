LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Service is adding an additional layer of security for vacationing residents who want to put their mail delivery on hold.
According to an e-mail from the agency, residents who wish to place their mail delivery on hold must now sign into an online account and verify their identity using a passcode that is either sent to their mobile phone or mailed to their home address.
In the past, no such verification was necessary.
The postal service says requests to hold mail can be made up to 30 days in advance, but recommends that residents making the request for the first time schedule the request at least a week ahead of time in order to avoid any issues.
Anyone who has problems using the online service can still place their delivery on hold by visiting a post office location in person.
