LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Service is asking area residents to help mail carriers avoid injuries ahead of the anticipated winter storm.
First, make sure there is a clear path to your mailbox or door. This will help keep carriers safe from falling.
Anyone waiting for curbside delivery needs to remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
If you have a blue collection box near your property or business, keep that clear as well.
"Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions," the agency said in a news release. "With your help, we can keep our letter carriers, your neighbors and property safe. Thank you for protecting our letter carriers as we continue to bring packages and correspondence to your door each day."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.