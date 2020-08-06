LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Service is hiring in the Louisville area for positions including mail handler assistant and postal support clerk.
The USPS said in a news release that it is hiring in Louisville and Bullitt, Oldham, Shelby and Hardin counties.
The positions pay between $16.55 and $18.56 per hour and come with “some benefits and earned vacation time,” the service said. Applicants must be 18 and pass a background investigation and medical assessment.
You can apply by clicking here, filling out the online application, clicking the save tab and electronically submitting the application.
The USPS recommended that applicants check their email daily regarding employment and “suitability requirements.”
