LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service is looking for a few good truck drivers as the holiday season approaches.
According to a news release from the agency, the postal service is seeking tractor trailer operators at a hourly rate of $23.74.
"These positions are for local driving only -- no over-the-road routes," the agency states in a news release. "They offer a full federal benefits package, including paid vacations and sick leave."
The agency describes itself as "military friendly" and says it offers paid military leave and wounded warrior leave for all eligible veterans, National Guard members and reservists.
Anyone wishing to apply can click here.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and be able to pass drug screenings and a criminal background investigation.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.