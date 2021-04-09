LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox welcomed a high-profile visitor from Washington on Friday.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-KY, paid a visit to the base to check out several improvement projects that are underway.
The congressman went to check out changes to housing, which he calls the kind of place service men and women deserve. He also looked at the new $69 million elementary school being built and took a helicopter trip around the base to see the new digital training range, which is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
"So we need to make sure our men and women are ready to fight," Guthrie said. "Because that's how they survive and that's how they win. And that's what we expect them to do."
The training range will allow military members to shoot long distance. It will also allow Fort Knox to score how good the soldiers are. It will be one of the few places on this side of the Mississippi that has this kind of training.
Fort Knox officials said efforts are being made to reduce noise coming from the base.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.