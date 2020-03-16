LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth said he's concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic could shut down Congress.
"Nancy Pelosi has been very adamant about our not voting remotely," Yarmuth said. "That's never been done. And we don't really have a secured way to do that. So, it's already affected the thinking of members as to how we're going to act and whether it's a good idea for all 435 of us to fly back to Washington next week and to interact when we don't know where everybody's been."
Yarmuth made the comments Monday via a Skype interview with WDRB's Lawrence Smith. He remains in a self-imposed quarantine after attending a March 7 fundraiser in Louisville with two people who tested positive for the virus.
On Monday afternoon, Yarmuth tested negative for COVID-19, but he said he will continue the quarantine.
