LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana U.S. Congressman Trey Hollingsworth said on Wednesday that he will not run for reelection.
In a statement on social media, the 9th District Republican said, "As I contemplate how I can work for you in new and better ways in the future, I won’t run for reelection this year. You deserve a Member of Congress totally and completely focused on the 9th District, and, though I have remained committed to that promise these three terms, now I will fight for you and us in different ways."
In an op-ed posted to multiple media outlets, Hollingsworth writes that his three-terms in office is enough. "I took a pledge to limit my own terms to four because of this very idea: to remind me to focus on the people and that serving the public wasn’t intended to be a career by our founders."
Hollingsworth said that he has spent his time in Congress battling Washington. "I voted against bad budgeting, reckless spending, and overregulation. I believe we need strong term limits. I hope Congress passes strict lobbying bans. We need to compel our representatives to work to better their constituents rather than better themselves or their careers."
He said there needs to be more people from outside politics to run for office. "As a businessman, I invested in shuttered warehouses and helped turn around companies. As an outsider, I was successful because it was clear to me that those who have an incentive to maintain the status quo can’t be relied upon to change the status quo."
Hollingsworth said he wants to work for Hoosiers "in new and better ways in the future." He does not detail what his plans are going forward or whether he will run for another political office.
