LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB ) -- U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will speak at the University of Louisville on Monday.
In a release, the university said the former CIA director and four-term Kansas Congressman will speak as part of the McConnell Center's Distinguished Speaker series. The event will not be open to the public.
Pompeo graduated first in his class from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986. He also served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall.
He served with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry in the US Army’s Fourth Infantry Division. After leaving active duty, he graduated from the Harvard Law School and was editor of the Harvard Law Review.
Before serving in the U.S. Congress, Pompeo founded and directed an aerospace company and worked in the oil industry.
“Secretary Pompeo is the seventh person to serve our nation as Secretary of State and speak as part of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series. In this important time in American history, I can’t imagine a more exciting leader to bring to Louisville,” said McConnell Center Director Gary Gregg in a statement.
The 9 a.m. lecture will be followed by a question-and-answer session at the University Club. The event is not open to the public, but it will be live-streamed at McConnellCenter.org.
