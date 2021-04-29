LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is headed to Louisville for a rally this weekend.
He's scheduled to hold a rally with former State Rep. Charles Booker Sunday.
Sanders said he hopes to build support for a "working families" agenda.
Earlier this month, Booker announced he was forming a committee to explore a run for Sen. Rand Paul's seat.
The rally is happening at PARC Plaza on South Sixth Street at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
It is a ticketed event.
