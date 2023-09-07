LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has no plans to step down, despite health issues that recently surfaced during news conferences.
McConnell told fellow senators at a weekly lunch that those health issues are linked to his concussion after a fall in March.
Capitol Hill Doctor Brian Monahan said there was no evidence McConnell had a stroke or a seizure.
The 81-year-old froze up last week at a news conference in Covington. He appeared unable to speak for 20-30 seconds.
It's the second time he's frozen up on camera in just a few weeks.
"What Dr. Monahan's report addressed was concerns people might have in some things that happened to me, did happen," McConnel said. "Well they didn't. And really, I have nothing to add to that. I think he pretty well covered the subject."
"I'm gonna finish my term as leader and I'm going to finish my Senate term," he added.
McConnell is the longest serving party leader in U.S. Senate history. His term as minority leader ends in Jan. 2025. His term as senator ends in Jan. 2027.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.