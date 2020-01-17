LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins in earnest next week, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said that despite misgivings, he will remain an impartial juror.
"It is my desire to be sparing my words as an impartial juror over the course of this hearing," Young said.
"It's clear that the far left has been trying to impeach this president, they finally did impeach this president after a long period of time," Young said.
"I'll do my duty as an impartial juror and then we'll get back to the business of the American people," the senator said.
The impeachment trial will reconvene after a long weekend and will run six days per week for as long as necessary.
A motion to dismiss is still an option being discussed by Senate Republicans, but not until after hearing from the U.S. House managers. Democratic lawmakers are still pushing for the Senate to call witnesses.
President Trump announced his legal team is ready for the trial.
