LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath held an "early voting meet and greet."
The Kentucky Democrat was at Teamsters Local 783 Thursday morning talking about her plan to rebuild Kentucky. She also highlighted the importance of early voting, as she tries to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"I'm somebody who fights for raising minimum wage. I'm going to fight for worker's right to be able to unionize, to be able to fight for better benefits, better healthcare, all those things. And Mitch McConnell is the opposite of that," said McGrath.
McGrath also held a rally at Lynn Family Stadium this week. She says Louisville is very important to this race, and that's why she has campaigned so much in the area.
