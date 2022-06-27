LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) wants to hire workers around Louisville and southern Indiana.
The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service is hiring food inspectors. There's a job fair at Southern Indiana Works on State Street in New Albany on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Work sites for the positions would be in Corydon, Indiana, or Louisville with pay ranges from $17.31 to $27.87 an hour.
According to a news release, qualifications include a year of specialized experience that demonstrates technical skill and knowledge of characteristics of food commodities and substances.
There's a $5,000 recruitment incentive available.
To apply for the position, click here.
Anyone searching for more information can call (601) 953-0096 or email betty.thomas@usda.gov.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.