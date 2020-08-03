LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are some new clues into the mysterious seeds that were sent to some Kentuckians in recent weeks.
The USDA has identified 14 species of the seeds so far as mint, sage, rosemary, hibiscus and roses.
People have been getting the mysterious packages of seeds in the mail.
The USDA said not to plant them, because they could contain invasive species.
Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles last week warned that the seeds shouldn't be handled and to call the Department of Agriculture if you get them.
Federal officials said the seed packages appear to be a brushing scam. That's where people get unsolicited items from a seller, who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.