LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A minor earthquake shook residents near the Kentucky-Tennessee border Monday afternoon.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 3.6 magnitude quake was reported about 2:12 p.m. (eastern) in Fincastle, Tennessee, which is near Knoxville.
No damage or injuries have been reported.
The quake is considered very low intensity, according to the USGS scale. Under the most favorable conditions, only people who are resting or on upper floors of buildings may have felt anything.
Magnitude Earthquake Effects Estimated Number
- 2.5 or less Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.
- 2.5 to 5.4 Often felt, but only causes minor damage.
- 5.5 to 6.0 Slight damage to buildings and other structures.
- 6.1 to 6.9 May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.
- 7.0 to 7.9 Major earthquake. Serious damage.
- 8.0 or greater Great earthquake. Can destroy communities near the epicenter.
Seismic activity in Kentucky is generally in the western part of the state along with the New Madrid zone, which runs through the central United States. Researchers at the Kentucky Geological Society at the University of Kentucky say that most significant quakes along the fault measured a magnitude 7 in 1811 and 1812, when the state was sparsely populated.
