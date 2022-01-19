LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The White House has millions of COVID-19 tests ready to ship to Americans, but some are worried the U.S. Postal Service won't be able to deliver.
USPS is facing complaints from several communities about mail delays, including Louisville.
According to reports, more than 19,000 postal workers are sick or in quarantine.
The postmaster general said USPS is "well prepared to accept and deliver test kits."
The postal service is hiring more than 7,000 temporary workers to help pack and ship the COVID tests.
The White House said the tests won't ship until late January. The website to order the tests launched Tuesday, a day before it was scheduled to officially go online.
To order the free at-home COVID tests, click here.
