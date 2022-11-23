LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the holiday rush.
It's peak season for the postal service. Last year, USPS delivered more than 13 billion packages and pieces of mail during the holiday season.
USPS is expecting more of the same this year with plans to hire seasonal workers to handle the increase in service. USPS also expanded its delivery hours, so mail carriers might be earlier or later than normal.
USPS encourages people to send out cards and packages early.
"We realize this is the time of year where many people might be mailing for the first time or the only time in the year, so it is important for people to remember the shipping deadlines," USPS spokesperson Susan Wright said.
For packages or letters to arrive by Dec. 25, USPS says the deadline via first-class mail is Dec. 17.
To apply for a job with USPS, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.