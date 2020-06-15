LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more people vote by mail, the United States Post Office is worried about running out of money.
USPS recently told Congress it will be out of cash by September if it does not receive $75 billion in emergency funding.
Millions of Americans are expected to use mail-in ballots to vote in November's election, and the pandemic is hurting the postal service even more.
"If the funding doesn't come through, everything we do, including vote-by-mail, will be much harder," American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein said.
The post office did get a $10 billion loan as part of the CARES Act.
