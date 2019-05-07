LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The USS Louisville is preparing to be decommissioned, but one of the submarine's final stops is Pearl Harbor.
In a release, the U.S. Navy said the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine returned to Hawaii on May 2. The crew just wrapped up the final deployment for the sub that included port visits in the Guardian Sea with the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets and the Royal Thai Navy.
Louisville is the fourth United States ship to bear the name in honor of the city of Louisville, Kentucky, and the 35th nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine of the Los Angeles-class design. The sub is now preparing to be decommissioned.
"Louisville Sailors are some of the finest in the world,” Louisville's Cmdr. Robert W. Rose said in a release. “Their hard work, ingenuity, and constant effort kept Louisville ready for every phase of deployment. As commanding officer, it is my absolute privilege to lead this crew in carrying out our nation’s most important tasking.”
