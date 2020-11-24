LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A road in southern Indiana near River Ridge will soon close for four days.
Utica Sellersburg Road in Clark County is slated to close Monday, Nov. 30, between Maplehurst Drive and Brown Forman Road. Crews will be installing pipes as construction on the Heavy Haul Transportation Corridor continues.
The new installation will allow vehicles weighing up to 134,000 pounds to travel between River Ridge and the Port of Indiana at Jeffersonville.
Utica Sellersburg Road is scheduled to reopen by Dec. 4.
