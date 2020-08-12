LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To help Hoosiers get their utility bills paid off, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is ordering utilities to offer extended payment arrangements through Oct. 12.
The commission is also suspending the collection of certain fees through the same date for residential customers.
That includes late fees and both disconnection and reconnection fees.
The commission is not extending the disconnection moratorium, which is set to end Friday.
Customers should contact their utility companies as soon as possible to make payment arrangements.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.