LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Local crews headed out Friday morning to help residents in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a Category 4 storm Monday.
Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities are sending 165 employees and contractors to help restore power after Dorian makes landfall.
The crews will help with expected power outages wherever the storm makes landfall. The National Hurricane Center on Thursday upgraded the storm to Category 1 but itt is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of 130 mph (209 kph) and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.
LG&E spokeswoman Natasha Collins says the crews are facing a risky assignment as they head into the unknown.
"There's always a danger involved in this," she said. "It's just dangerous work, even in the best of scenarios. And this is a scenario where they don't know what they'll face."
Along with the 165 workers from LG&E and KU, another 700 Duke Energy employees from Indiana also left for Georgia. That's where crews will wait for instructions from Florida officials.
Even though they are facing danger, Collins says the crews are happy to assist.
"This is what they love to do," Collins said. "A lot of people talk about how this a holiday and how they don't get to be with their families. This is what they do. Providing energy service -- safe reliable service -- is a job that's 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They love this. And they love to be able to head to our utility partners and help in their time of need."
While they're ready to do what it takes to help residents in the path of the storm, Collins says the first order of business is to make sure each employee knows his or her personal safety is the most important assignment.
"Their safety, and getting them back home to their families is honestly our top priority."
Right now every county in Florida is under a state of emergency. President Donald Trump canceled a weekend trip to Poland so he can stay and monitor the storm. Meanwhile, store shelves in the storm's predicted track have been picked clean of supplies.
Residents in Florida planning to weather the storm scrambled as Dorian approached, reinforcing homes with plywood and other items.
