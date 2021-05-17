BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown is known as the bourbon capital of the world and one of the most beautiful small towns in the county, but its downtown has been looking a bit empty as of late.
Three downtown storefronts are vacant, which is a rare sight for an area that draws nearly 2.5 million visitors a year.
Mary Carey, who has owned the boutique "At Mary’s" for 17 years, has fewer neighbors downtown. She welcomes any business — even similar boutiques that could take her customers.
"I’ll take competition," she said. "I’ll take the same things that we have, because everyone is a little bit unique.
Currently, there are more than 30 storefronts along North Third Street from East Stephen Foster Avenue to East Broadway Street. And, typically, there are no "revolving doors" of businesses, according to Randi Mouser.
"Once they’re here they’re here to stay," said Mouser, the director of the Bardstown Main Street nonprofit.
Mouser isn't worried by the empty storefronts now that the end of most COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky is in sight. In fact, she said there is a wait list for any open downtown retail space, and two of the three empty storefronts will have occupants later in 2021.
"The one that’s on the corner, they've had about 20 applications, so they’re just kind of going through to see which one they feel best fit for it.”
Some owners said their businesses have never been busier than they've been during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's never been a shortage of window shopping, they said, just fewer places to stroll past.
"(The) Nelson County Economic Development (Agency) is — they just take care of us and make sure we are thriving," Carey said. "Whatever we need, they will step up to the plate and offer that. That’s what’s so good about Bardstown; we all work together to make sure we all thrive."
A steakhouse will likely be one of the new downtown occupants as soon as June, according to Mouser.
"I get phone calls at least every other week wanting a business to come downtown," she said.
