LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just a day after the state of Kentucky announced it would send every health department at least 100 weekly doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said it's critical for rural communities.
The state's program adds to the eight regional vaccine sites that will be open soon. Each health department or district health department will receive enough doses to administer vaccinations to 1% of the population of each county they serve, rounded up to the nearest 100.
"It's going to be incredibly helpful to have a steady flow to plan and be able to continue to move forward in vaccinating those who are 70 and older," said Roanya Rice, director of the North Central District Health Department.
The NCDHD serves four counties outside of Louisville: Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble.
For weeks, the vaccine allotment from the state has stopped coming in. Rice said the district has only been receiving second doses for those who have already been vaccinated. It's impacted many in the 70 and older population who can't travel to regional sites to get their vaccine. She said that's the case for many rural counties.
“For the most part — particularly in the population we’re working in now, the 70 and older — it’s pretty critical that we have vaccine available either in their county or a county very close to where they live,” Rice said.
NCDHD said it will receive 400 doses per week for the rest of the month. The health department has already compiled a list of people waiting to get the vaccine, but it expects more spots to open.
Currently, the portal to sign up is closed. Rice said to frequently visit the district's webpage to see when it will reopen for those interested.
“We’ll be calling those on the list who confirmed that they still want the vaccine and haven’t already received it, and getting them scheduled for their appointments,” Rice said.
If you've already signed up on the wait list, Rice said to be on the look out for a call from 502-390-2600, the district hotline that will be contacting people on the list to set up appointments.
The Lincoln Trail District Health Department has also stopped receiving an allotment of vaccine from the state. Like the North Central District, LTDHD has only been receiving second doses.
Starting Monday, the district will receive 600 weekly doses, 100 per county it serves. Included in the district are Hardin, Marion Meade, Nelson, LaRue and Washington counties.
"Because we were given the opportunity, additional supplies, to vaccinate individuals in 1B, we're ecstatic," said Terrie Burgan, spokesperson for the LTDHD.
When LTDHD opened its portal for those in Phase 1B in February, the appointments booked up within minutes, and an overwhelming amount of traffic and call volume derailed its software.
Burgan said she expects the volume to be high again but hopes that the steady flow of vaccines coming in for the next three weeks will provide more opportunities for those patients in the district.
“There will be other opportunities for you to make an appointment and be vaccinated,” she said.
LTDHD has not reopened its appointment portal yet but said it will in the coming days.
For more information visit ltdhd.org.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.