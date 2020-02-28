LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The value of Louisville’s three biggest companies — Humana, Yum! Brands, Brown-Forman — this week fell by nearly $15 billion.
Markets got hammered this week because of rising fears that the coronavirus outbreak will hamper global economic growth. The S&P 500 index on Friday closed down 11.5% for the week.
Louisville’s three biggest companies fared even worse.
Shares of Humana fell $50 during the week, down 13.5% compared to its close on Feb. 21. The decline lowered Humana’s market capitalization by $6.6 billion.
Shares of Yum! Brands fell 13.8% over the last five days, lowering the company’s value by nearly $4.3 billion.
Distiller Brown-Forman saw its shares slide 11.6%. The company’s market cap, including Class A and Class B shares, declined by $4 billion.
Combined, the value of the three local companies fell by $14.9 billion.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.