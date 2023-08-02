LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before the first day of class, a small school based in the Taylor Berry neighborhood got hit with a big crime.
This is the start of the third school year for More Grace Christian Academy. The headmaster, Pastor Cecil Blye, said the school opened for families in the aftermath of remote learning.
There are currently 14 students enrolled, and Blye said he drives most of them to and from school. He said many of the student's families can't afford the tuition cost, which is why the schools' van was usually crowded.
"It was a 15-passenger van," Blye said. "We usually had at least nine people on the van everyday, sometimes more."
Blye said they recently paid the van off which is kept behind the school in a parking lot. Last week, the pastor said it was stolen.
"It's definitely the lowest of the lows to steal from a Christian school," Blye said.
Since the theft, Blye has been transporting students in his own, smaller SUV. That means more trips are needed.
"It takes more of an effort, and it also takes some more of the time," Blye said.
Blye said the van was recovered by officers from the Clarksville Police Department. Blye said the van's seats were stolen and the interior was damaged, beyond the point of paying for repairs.
The school is now trying to raise money for a new van.
Pastor Blye is ready to turn the page and forgive the person, or people, responsible.
"My message is we forgive you, and we wish no one any harm," Blye said. "We're praying for them."
