LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville reporter became a victim of vandalism after doing an in-depth story about the crime in Louisville.
LEO Weekly Staff Writer Danielle Grady, who writes about everything from politics to crime recently highlighted a local issue in a piece titled "Tagged! How Graffiti is Gaming the City".
"Journalists are not here to make people happy. We hold people accountable," Grady said. "The original inspiration for the article was that property owners when they get tagged the city of Louisville has them clean up the graffiti themselves."
It is a story she feels even closer to after getting a phone call from her parents Sunday morning.
"She said, 'Well someone tagged our car with paint last night, and they left an envelope,'" Grady said.
Surveillance video shows what went down. Within a matter of seconds a man gets out of a dark colored car, leaves a note and then splashes paint on her parent's truck. The paint washed off, but the words left on the note linger.
"Danielle Grady will be held personally responsible for any further graffiti," Grady recited from the note.
Grady said what is even more alarming is the fact her parents live an hour away from Louisville in a town she preferred not to mention. She said she does not know exactly what prompted this sort of response, but she has something to say back.
"I'm not going to stop what I'm doing if that was the reaction you were hoping to get out of me," Grady sait. "That's not what's going to happen. I'm just going to write the stories I've been planning on writing. I'm going to write them in the way that I plan on writing them, and that's it."
The police department working on the case said no arrests have been made at this time.
