LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville golf course was vandalized overnight, and golfers said it couldn't have happened at a worse time.
The damage done by tire tracks was clearly visible on the putting green at Long Run Golf Course in east Louisville on Monday afternoon.
Golfer Daniel Ramirez wasn't happy to learn that the course was hit by the wrong kind of driver.
"Terrible," he said. "Broke my heart. Why would somebody do that?"
A scar left on the practice putting green directly across from the clubhouse appears to show that a vehicle drove onto the green, fishtailed and spun around. The rear tires created a deep divot before the driver headed out the same way he or she drove in.
Officials said the incident occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
"I went to the manager inside and asked what happened, because it's so sad to see that there's no reason for it," Ramirez said. "Damaging that is not only me, it's the community. A lot of people come to enjoy the day."
Course staffers said they couldn't comment on camera, but sources said there are no lights or surveillance cameras on the greens at Long Run Golf Course. There's no fence at the front of the property either, leaving some with little hope of finding the responsible driver.
Repairs are estimated to cost about $3,000.
"Doesn't make sense," Ramirez said, adding that the whole thing is "pointless."
Golfers said it couldn't come at a worse time with finances for the city's 10 public courses on the chopping block. In fact, the damage was found on the same day Metro Government is slated to evaluate proposals to contract out management of the Metro-owned courses.
"That doesn't help at all," Ramirez said. "It puts more financial stress, another expense having to take care of the already in-crisis golf community."
City leaders are expected to make a decision on course management before the end of the year.
