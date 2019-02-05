RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small town Kentucky park is seeing some big-time graffiti after it was hit by vandals.
Sometime Saturday night, Rineyville Community Park in Hardin County was vandalized. Much of the concession stand and storage building is covered in initials and explicit phrases. A Pac-man logo was also painted on one of the walls.
“I’m not sure what any of this stands for,” said Michael Grady, president of the park’s board. “It’s just sad because this park is not for me. It’s for our community.”
For the past 15 years, the park has never had an issue, only being a place where families and little league teams enjoy America’s pastime — a park they’re proud of.
Signs are even posted reminding those who use it to clean up after themselves. It could be an expensive clean-up, money small-town parks often don’t have.
“Our funds mainly come from community drives, the participation of the kids playing softball, soccer and baseball,” Grady said.
The park doesn’t have cameras or even lights at night, which is something the board may consider now so something like this doesn’t happen again.
“This community is open to people with their arms open, and you know, it hurts everybody to see this kind of stuff,” Grady said.
A power-washing crew will come in later this week to start to clean-up the graffiti.
