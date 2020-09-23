LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vandals hit an historic statue in Louisville's Cherokee Park.
Graffiti was found Wednesday on Hogan's Fountain. The words in red spray paint lash out against gentrification and well-known developer Gill Holland. Some words we can't show you in this story.
The statue stands across from the teepee in the park, which is located in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood. The statue was created by Louisville sculptor and activist, Enid Yandell, in 1905.
In a statement, Louisville Metro Parks and Recreations said "The city as well as the Olmsted Parks Conservancy are consulting with the Public Arts Commission to ensure that the graffiti on the fountain itself can be removed without further damaging it."
The city has consistently cleaned, and in some cases, removed historic monuments this summer in the midst of civil unrest.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.