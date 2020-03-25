LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vectren said natural gas and electric crews will continue to provide service to its customers in Indiana amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the energy company said it will be responding to calls and completing work orders. If you see crews out working, officials said to practice social distancing and avoid going up to them.
Vectren is also temporarily suspending service disconnections for nonpayment. The company said it's taking additional measures to protect customers by outfitting employees in personal protective equipment when they go inside homes.
The company is also warning against scams. It's warning customers that it would never call and demand payment over the phone or with a prepaid debit card to avoid service disconnection.
