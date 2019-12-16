LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vehicle caught fire after it hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole on Bardstown Road, requiring emergency crews to free the driver.
Police said the motorist was taken to University Hospital in critical condition after the 6:30 p.m. Monday crash.
Louisville Metro Police Department said the driver of a Suzuki SUV was going north on Bardstown Road, when, “for some unknown reason” the driver lost control and crossed into the southbound lanes and left the road.
The driver’s identity was not immediately available.
