LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery suspect is in custody after leading police from several agencies on a chase that damaged four police vehicles.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers from the city's 8th Division responded to a report of an armed robbery near the 13100 block of Eastpointe Park Blvd. After receiving a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, Middletown officers spotted a car matching the description and tried to stop it in the 12900 block of Shelbyville Road.
That's when Mitchell says the suspect's vehicle hit two Middletown Police vehicles as it continued fleeing. LMPD officers then joined the chase, and the suspect crashed into an LMPD police cruiser.
As the pursuit continued onto Shelbyville Road and Beckley Station Road, Mitchell says "a civilian vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Shelbyville Road and was struck by an LMPD vehicle in pursuit. The officer, civilian driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital. Mitchell says their injuries were not life-threatening.
The suspect continued into Shelby County. According to information from Kentucky State Police, the suspect stopped at the home where he resides on Burks Branch Road. Investigators initially thought he was inside the home, but he was later located outside in a wooded area.
Kentucky State Police arrested the suspect and turned him over to LMPD. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department also assisted. The suspect's name and list of charges was not immediately available.
