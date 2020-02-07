LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Icy conditions are to blame for a mutli-vehicle crash that closed SR 111 in Indiana between Highway 60 and St. Joe Road in Bennettsville early Friday.
Five vehicles were involved in a crash and another seven vehicles slid off the road, according to Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police. The road had iced over and was very slick.
In a tweet, Huls said parts of the road was "a sheet of ice" after packed down slush froze. Crews were waiting for the county road department to arrive and treat the road, Huls said.
CR 111 and SR 60 At Bennettsville. . pic.twitter.com/A3GUuNRA2n— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) February 7, 2020
Several tow trucks were called to remove the disabled vehicles, including a pickup truck and an SUV that were in a ditch.
