LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were long lines at Layne Elementary School Thursday morning as the Jefferson County Public Schools district gave families in need a two-week food supply ahead of Christmas.
An aerial view showed vehicles lined up at the drive-thru distribution site. Families were given kits, including chili, breakfast meals, quarts of shelf-stable milk, frozen sliced strawberries and more. Heating instructions and tips were also provided.
