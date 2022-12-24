GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – Vehicles are now moving through the backed up portion of interstate 71 in Gallatin County.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's now one lane of traffic moving between mile marker 62 and 66 as troopers direct vehicle to continue north on I-71.
A detour is also in place on I-71 North at mile marker 55 that directs vehicles to Exit 55.
The intersatet was originally completely closed due to hazardous road conditions.
Emergency officials said the highway was “impassable.”
Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about significant backups and said crews were working to divert traffic. The best northbound alternate is likely Highway 42 along the river.
“We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during a news briefing Saturday. “If you can avoid it, please do. Don’t travel if you don’t have to.”
I-71 Northbound near Gallatin is closed, causing significant backup. Avoid this area. Teams are working to find a route to divert traffic. Temperatures remain dangerously low, and we need to do everything possible to keep folks from being stuck in their vehicles. Stay safe.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 24, 2022
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the backup spaned about five miles after multiple crashes in the area. Crews were working to treat the highway ahead of the blocked portion.
Thursday night’s winter storm dropped snow, brought freezing temperatures, and high winds. Road crews had been working for hours to clear snow and ice from roads.
Kentucky State Police have reported icy conditions on several roads. Moisture on highways and roads from the daylight hours are likely re-freezing because of the cold temperatures.
State and local officials have asked motorists to stay off the roads and only drive if absolutely necessary.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.