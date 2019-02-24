LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Black History Month comes to a close, a Kentucky war veteran is honored for his bravery.
A plaque and flag were installed at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville on Sunday.
The ceremony was held in honor of Colonel Charles Young. He was the highest-ranking African American officer during the Civil War era.
Young spent 30 years on active duty, including two tours in Liberia. He has a monument named after him in the Portland neighborhood, but it's what his dedication symbolizes, that means so much to current and former military members.
"All of these incredible men and women who served because they did so at a time perhaps when they were not wanted," Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton said.
The event was in partnership with The National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizers.
