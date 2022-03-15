(FOX NEWS) -- Veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died Monday after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Tuesday.
Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was with Zakrzewski while newsgathering and was also injured. Hall remains hospitalized, Scott said.
"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," Scott said.
"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February.
I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022
"His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field -- from photographer to engineer to editor to producer -- and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill. He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular -- everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre."
Last year, he played a key role in getting Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Scott said. In December, at Fox News' annual employee Spotlight Awards, Pierre was given the "Unsung Hero" award "in recognition of his invaluable work," she added.
"Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage," Jay Wallace president and executive editor at Fox News, said Tuesday. "I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with a camera in hand," Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace said Tuesday. "The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on."
"We extend our deepest condolences to Pierre's wife Michelle and family," Scott wrote to Fox News Media staff. "Please keep them all in your prayers. And please continue to pray for Benjamin Hall."
Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who also is on the ground in Kyiv, memorialized his colleague on Tuesday, writing that Zakrzenski was "as good as they come."
"I don't know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come," Yingst tweeted, sharing a selfie of them together. "Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I'm so sorry this happened to you."
Other Fox News colleagues took to Twitter to remember Zakrzewski.
"Pierre, we miss you. We are devastated," White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich wrote.
Pierre, we miss you. We are devastated. pic.twitter.com/P779HX4p2L— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 15, 2022
National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin said, "Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski."
Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/Q6KJKCuayI— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022
"I worked with Pierre many times around the world," "America Reports" co-anchor John Roberts said. "He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family."
Everyone in the industry knew of, admired and adored Fox News war zone photographer Pierre Zakrzewski. May he Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers to his wife and family. https://t.co/6OvL2BXzlb— Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) March 15, 2022
National correspondent Bryan Llenas reiterated how "everyone in the industry knew of, admired and adored Fox News war zone photographer Pierre Zakrzewski."
News of Zakrzewski's death comes two days after another American journalist and former The New York Times contributor, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed near Irpin while headed with a colleague to take photos of refugees fleeing the region outside Kyiv. His colleague, identified in initial reports as U.S.-based journalist Juan Arredondo, was also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital by Ukrainian rescuers.
Devastating news of American deaths in Ukraine: journalist Brent Renaud and Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. An entire nation grieves with their families.We also pray for the recovery of Fox News' Benjamin Hall, who suffered serious injuries while covering the war.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 15, 2022
Initial reports indicated Renaud are Arredondo come under Russian fire when approaching a bridge in a car. From the roadside shooting scene, a Ukrainian police officer reportedly remarked to PBS correspondent Jane Ferguson, "Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist."
With news of a second American journalist killed in the last two days, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday acknowledged the "devastating" losses of Renaud and Zakrzewski.
"An entire nation grieves with their families," he wrote. "We also pray for the recovery of Fox News' Benjamin Hall, who suffered serious injuries while covering the war."
