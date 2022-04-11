CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Decades after his service, a Vietnam War veteran received a Bronze Star.
Gary Prather began his service in Vietnam in 1969. According to his sister, Donna Poe, Prather was drafted into the U.S. Army just out of high school. Monday, she was there with her brother as he received the Bronze Star along with several other medals.
"It's so wonderful that all these wonderful people came here to see him and honor him," said Poe. "It's very much deserved. He's a very humble person."
Prather, along with family and friends, gathered at the American Legion in Charlestown for the ceremony organized by Sen. Todd Young's office.
"I am humbled by the crowd that showed up," Prather said. "Just about everyone came that I talked to."
Young spoke to the guests about Prather's service, saying the veteran was trained as a field radio operator.
"[Prather] was awarded his Bronze Star for meritorious achievement against hostile forces when he carried a wounded fellow soldier to safety during a fire fight," said Young.
Prather has received the honor before, but over the years, lost the medal. He was thankful for the replacement Monday.
"I thought it was very good of the Senator to take the time out of his busy schedule to present this to me," Prather said.
Poe said this was also an opportunity for her to understand more about her brother's past.
"I'm just so happy for him and I learned so much more today because he never talked about why he got the medals," she said. "He's always kept it to himself so I think it's very healing for him to go ahead and talk about it."
"There are heroes in our midst and they need to be recognized," said Young.
Young said if you are a veteran or know of a veteran who has lost a medal and would like it to be replaced, contact his office.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.