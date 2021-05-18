SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local veteran now has a new place to live thanks to a community of tiny homes in Shelbyville.
Barbara Kenny had been living in a small camper trailer in Henry County. She said it was less than 200 square feet.
"I was doing OK, but then I fell and broke my hip and I couldn't continue the way I was," she said.
Kenny said she went to get her taxes done, and it was then that someone told her about the Veteran's Club, Inc. Veterans' Village in Shelbyville, which has six tiny homes for veterans looking for housing. She drove up to the property on Bradshaw Street and asked if she could apply to live in one of the homes.
"She has some incredible stories," said Jeremy Harrell, Founder and CEO of Veteran's Club, Inc. "We were disheartened to know someone her age was living the way she was, and this is the whole 'why' we do this."
Kenny's time serving her country goes back decades, starting during the Vietnam War.
"Most of my job was going to the hospital and writing letters home," she said. "And I also wrote all the letters that General York had to send ... and that was very difficult on me. "I went back into the military in the 80s and was assigned to recruiting duty."
Harrell said providing veterans like Kenny with a home also connects them to the programming and education offered through Veteran's Club, to help get people back on their feet.
There are four other homes currently available to veterans at the Shelbyville tiny home village. A community center was recently completed, and it is open to any and all veterans, not just those who live in the village.
The homes are furnished and veterans can live there for one year, but some have moved out even sooner.
"In fact, one guy left six months earlier than he had to, because not only was he ready, but he made the comment that, 'I want to be able to provide a space for another veteran that needs it more than me now,'" Harrell said.
Harrell said that's the type of culture he's hoping to create here.
"Don't be afraid to ask for help," Kenny said. "You never know what'll happen."
Veteran's Club is funded through private and corporate donors, as well as other organizations. Harrell is hopeful that soon, federal funding will also be added.
If you are a veteran or know of a veteran in need of housing, click here to apply through Veteran's Club.
