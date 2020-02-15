TAYLORSVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Spending a day on a farm is common for many Kentuckians, but some children got to experience the fun for the first time Saturday.
Thanks to local organization Veteran’s Club, nearly a dozen kids – all with parents in the military – laced up their boots and spent the day with horses on a sprawling farm off Normandy Heights Road in Taylorsville, Kentucky.
For sixth-grader Elise Barresi, that meant having her first up-close experience with a horse.
“I am not normally around that much, so it’s a lot different than normally what I would do,” said Barresi, whose father is stationed at Fort Knox. “We just pet the horses, brushed them, we cleaned them up, we ran them around and walked them around the obstacle course.”
Barresi's experience is common with military families that often move from base to base, which inspired Veteran's Club to have its first equine session for children.
Each horse was accompanied by two kids who have parents serving in the military. The farm experience provided participants with a way for them to be relaxed and open up about their current situations and what life can be like always on the move.
Veterans Club Founder Jeremy Harrell said the children of military members often don’t get enough support from the veteran family unit – something he wants to change so they’re not overlooked.
“A service member moves and has to PCS (permanent change of station) and go to a different base. So there is a lot of moving parts,” Harrell said. “We want to make sure that their needs are being met — that they are creating these relationships with other children that maybe they can carry on even when we are done."
Inside the barn, the children met in a group and shared stories of what life is like as a member of a military family. A teen who grew up in a military family asked questions about what it means to have a parent in the military and urged the children to talk about what they like and don’t like about the experience.
For Barresi, the experience was therapeutic — knowing that others also may not see their parents as often as they’d like.
“Maybe they’ll be somewhere, and you have some kind of game or you’re going through something and they can’t be there with you,” Barresi said.
The Veteran’s Club hopes Saturday was the first step in creating focus groups addressing the needs of children – starting off by listening – something that’s easier to do with the help of animals.
The club plans on having events for military children every four months at minimum.
