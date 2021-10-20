LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of veterans from Kentucky and southern Indiana left to visit war memorials in Washington on Wednesday morning as part of an Honor Flight -- and you're invited to welcome them home when they return this evening.
It was an emotional moment as about 80 veterans boarded the aircraft at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, the only Honor Flight scheduled for Louisville this year after a two-year pause of Honor Flight Bluegrass caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've been waiting for this for years," said David Rose, a Vietnam War veteran. "This is wonderful ... It's going to be very emotional."
Wednesday morning's group included 15 World War II vets, more than 40 Korean War vets and 22 Vietnam vets, including Rose, a Brandenburg resident.
"It's just a wonderful opportunity to pay back the vets," he said. "Glad to see it happen."
Rose and fellow veterans will spend the day sharing stories and visiting war memorials in Washington.
Harlan Ochsenbein, a Korean War veteran, became teary-eyed as he said the trip brings up, "Memories. And memories you don't ... well ... I think everyone will be a little emotional."
Even for some who have seen the memorials in the past, they know this time — with all of their brothers — will be different.
"You feel more of a camaraderie," Rose said. "These guys know what each other has been through."
"The memorials in DC cause me to think and really appreciate freedom," added George Leland Brock, a World War II veteran.
During the two-year halt of the flights, Honor Flight Bluegrass said 35 veterans who were waiting for a flight passed away, making today bittersweet.
"They deserve everything we can give them," said Theresa Adkins, an Honor Flight board member and bus caption. "And to be able to do this is beyond words."
At the end of the long day, the veterans will fly back to Louisville where a crowd of people will greet them.
"Vietnam Vets were never welcomed home," Rose said. "They were the only ones who weren't.
And for some, it will be the homecoming they never had.
"We'll finally be welcomed home," Rose said.
The Honor Flight is scheduled to return to Louisville just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Organizers hope a large crowd gathers to welcome the group.
The public is invited to bring flags and signs and gather at the top of the escalators at the airport's upper level. Masks are required. You can also follow along with the vets on their journey on the Honor Flight Bluegrass Facebook page.
