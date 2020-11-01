JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of veterans are paying it forward by sharing their love of cars, especially Jeeps.
About 20 veterans gathered Sunday at Geahr Offroad in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to start a "Jeep build" project WDRB News first told you about in July. Organized by Veteran’s Club INC, the project tasks veterans from all military branches with taking apart then reassemble a 1997 Jeep, which sitting under a tree in a field before being donated to the program.
Once it's put back together, the Jeep will be used for off-roading on trails throughout Kentucky and Indiana, giving the veterans another avenue to bond with one another.
Organizes also hope the program will raise awareness about suicide among veterans.
"It's a passion for me, because I don't want to see anyone take their own life," said David Green, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. "It builds that community where we all get to know each other."
Veteran’s Club President Jeremy Harrell said unemployment and post-traumatic stress disorder are serious obstacles that impact too many veterans. Harrell hopes the Jeep build will provide veterans with the mental peace they need – if only for a few hours a week.
"They get out of their homes; they come to a place where they can create that camaraderie that we are used to in serving," Harrell said. "Hopefully, they leave with their certificate to go and do this for a living in they chose."
Some of the veterans at Geahr Offroad drove nearly two hours to attend Sunday’s meeting.
"It's a brotherhood," Green said. "You know, you live and you die for your bunkmate or the guy next to you. Here it's not a live-or-die situation, but you still have that bond because you're all military."
From some vets, the Jeep build is the first time they have ever worked on a vehicle. Others are experts. For everyone, however, the project provides an outlet to talk with others from similar situations and backgrounds.
"We have to keep our mental health in check just as much as we do our physical health," Harrell said, "and that is what we are going to be doing here."
Veteran’s Club hopes to have the Jeep rebuilt by summer 2021.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved