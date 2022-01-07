LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Veteran's Club is helping the local homeless population survive the bitter winter temperatures.
Volunteers distributed items near the fire department on 235 E. Jefferson St., and near the Salvation Army at 911 S. Brook St. Those items included emergency blankets, tents, coats, sleeping bags, gloves and socks.
People who received them say it shows someone still cares.
"When you're out in this 24 hours a day, you don't get to go into a warm house and warm up and then you walk out and you're OK," said Joseph Brunback, a homeless man. "When you're out in this 24/7, you got to learn how to do calisthenics and stuff to keep yourself warm."
Veteran's Club volunteers said homelessness is important to them, because 11% of homeless people are veterans.
