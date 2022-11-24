LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's many Thanksgiving Day gatherings focused on serving meals to those who've served our country.
The Veterans Club held its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for veterans and first responders this afternoon.
Organizers say more than 100 people stopped by throughout the day for a free meal.
Veterans experiencing hard times or homelessness were also able to get free hygiene products, clothes and other necessities at the event.
"Many times it can be very difficult if you're away from family, or if you're still trying to transition," Jeremy Harrell, founder of the Veterans Club. "A lot of folks out there don't get that traditional family feeling and we want to provide that, because at the root of what we do, it's all about the foundation of connection."
Any leftover food was boxed up and taken downtown to others who are homeless and in need of a holiday meal.
The club hopes their annual Thanksgiving event can grow each year.
