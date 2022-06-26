LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cookout for U.S. military veterans and their families was held in Mt. Washington by a nonprofit focused on supporting veterans.
On Sunday, the Veteran's Club hosted a cookout at Mount Washington Sports Complex. The cookouts are intended to give veterans a sense of community and not feel alone.
First responders and their families were also invited.
"The connection is what helps in our fight against veteran suicide," Jeremy Harrell, Veteran's Club founder, said. "Isolation is a killer in the community that we are in and it is even more deadly than the enemies we face. Our job is to keep veterans and get connected. And now in 2022, we opened up to first responders as well. We want them to stay connected as well as their families."
The cookouts are held monthly at different locations. To learn more about the Veteran's Club and its events, click here.
