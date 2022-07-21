LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to those who served their country and community now has a new headquarters to call home.
Jeremy Harrell, founder of the Veteran's Club, said there are more than 45,000 veterans in Metro Louisville. That's why the group's new building is in St. Matthews, off Shelbyville Road, in a spot that can serve the most needs.
Harrell said first responders and veterans from across the state can come to the headquarters to access resources, such as how to apply for VA benefits, create a resume and also just to hang out.
"We just want to make sure they have wraparound services for the folks here in Louisville and the region," Harrell said. "We chose this building on purpose. We wanted it to be hospitable, you know, to look like home. Because we really want veterans and first responders in the community to come in here and feel like it's home."
The Veteran's Club headquarters was formerly located in Shelbyville. The group also runs an equine therapy program for veterans in Taylorsville.
