LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veterans' village in Shelbyville is now running under new leadership.
In October, Awake Ministries opened six tiny homes for homeless veterans. Effective March 3, Veteran's Club Inc. is taking over operations and programs surrounding these homes.
"We're very excited for this opportunity," said Veteran's Club founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell.
A statement from Awake Ministries says in part: "Veteran’s Club Inc. will be carrying the foundational work of these organizations forward to ensure that the needs of homeless veterans are being met. Not only will they be providing housing, but of equal importance, getting to the source of homelessness. From there, programming pieces will be applied to ensure that Veterans have the opportunity to live a life of independence upon completion of the program."
Veteran's Club is already working on a development in south Louisville for homeless veterans called Camp Restoration. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused challenges with that plan, but Harrell says the group is still working on the project.
"We think (the veterans' village) is going to teach us a lot to prepare for Camp Restoration," said Harrell.
Harrell said five of the six homes in the village are already housing veterans. If you or someone you know is a veteran in need of housing, or if you would like to volunteer with Veteran's Club, click here.
