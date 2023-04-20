LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Veteran's Club is making it possible for first responders impacted by the mass shootings that took place in downtown Louisville last week to begin the healing process, with horses.
Beginning Wednesday, April 26, the Veteran's Club will open its nationally recognized equine therapy program to officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department, UofL Hospital employees, Old National Bank employees and anyone else experiencing trauma from the shooting, according to a report by LEX 18.
"This isn't how it's supposed to be," said Jeremy Harrell, CEO and founder of The Veteran's Club.
Harrell said for those who have fought overseas, violence on U.S. soil feels personal.
"That's why we go across the pond and we preserve our way of life here over there: so our community doesn't experience those terrible things," he said. "But unfortunately on that day, we didn't quite get that lucky."
Harrell said the veterans he's devoted his life to aren't that different than the victims of violence in his hometown.
"They relate because it's violent, but it's way different because one of us signed up to see that and deal with that so that the other one didn't have to, and that's the hardest part of this," said Harrell.
Harrell said he hopes access to horses in a space meant for healing will give people a chance to cope.
"The horses have a beautiful way of doing that," said Harrell.
While the club's therapy program typically seeks to help veterans primarily, Harrell said the call to help was loud and clear.
"We're not just a nonprofit that serves a certain group of people," he said. "We are neighbors in this community."
